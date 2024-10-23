Man's body with stab wound found in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man with a stab injury was found near a shop in the Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit alias Paggua, they said.

A PCR call was received at 6.44 am about a man lying near a shop in Kalyan Puri with an apparent stab wound in his thigh. A team was immediately rushed to the spot, police said.

"The police team found the man's body at the spot. A crime team was called in to inspect the spot and the body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem," a senior police officer said.

"A case of murder has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the culprit," he said. PTI BM DIV DIV