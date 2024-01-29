Man's burnt body found in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The burnt body of a man from Kurukshetra was found in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The victim has been identified as Rajan from Kurukshetra's Ladwa. His body was found near a canal near Gulabgarh village in Yamunanagar district, Inspector Joginder Singh of Yamunanagar police said.

Yamunanagar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said further investigations were on.

When asked if the deceased was shot before his body was set on fire, Punia said, "We are investigating but there is a possibility as an empty cartridge was found near the body. Things will become more clear after the post-mortem".

Asked who could have been behind the act, the SP said, "We are conducting a probe".

Police said they are verifying if the deceased had a criminal record. PTI SUN NB NB NB