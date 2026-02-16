Man's complaint about Rs 400 cr loot from truck, kidnap and assault fake, say Nashik cops

Nashik, Feb 16 (PTI) A complaint filed by a driver about seven persons kidnapping and assaulting him over the robbery of Rs 400 crore from a cash-carrying truck was false and no such incident took place, Nashik rural police in Maharashtra said on Monday following a detailed probe.

All seven persons arrested in the case have been released by the Igatpuri court here and action is being mulled against the truck driver for the fake complaint, an official said.

A probe began after truck driver Sandeep Patil told Ghoti police here that he was waylaid, kidnapped and assaulted on October 22 last year by seven persons who accused him of looting a truck that contained Rs 400 crore worth of now-discontinued Rs 2000 denomination notes, the official said.

Patil claimed he was assaulted in Chorla Ghat area of Belgaum district in neighbouring Karnataka by the seven who fled soon after, following which police in that state was also alerted, the official added.

"He claimed the truck was transporting hawala money from Karnataka to Maharashtra. He had also uploaded videos on social media detailing his ordeal. We arrested seven persons for assaulting Patil. However, a probe about the truck threw up gaps in Patil's story, including route, call records, timing etc," the official informed.

The Igatpuri court has released all the seven persons arrested by Ghoti police, he said, adding Nashik rural police is contemplating the next step with regards to the false complaint. PTI COR BNM