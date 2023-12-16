Man's death due to unavailability of ambulance proves TMC govt's neglect of tea gardens: BJP

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) The death of an ailing man allegedly due to unavailability of an ambulance in a tea garden in the northern part of West Bengal prompted the BJP to claim that the Mamata Banerjee government has been neglecting the region.

Advertisment

The patient, who was in a critical state, died at home in Dheklapara tea estate in Jalpaiguri district while they had been waiting for an ambulance from a hospital in Birpara to take him there.

Authorities at Birpara State General Hospital claimed that the only ambulance at the facility was not available as it had developed a snag and it was informed to the patient's family.

Stating that in the same district, a young man had to carry his dead mother's body on his shoulder and walk since he could not arrange a hearse a few months ago, senior BJP leader Adhikari claimed that this is the kind of development that the people of north Bengal got under the present dispensation in the state.

"It is being repeatedly proved in what condition the neglected people of north Bengal are living," Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. PTI AMR NN