Man's death triggers protest in Andhra, relatives claim custodial torture

Singanamala (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 16 (PTI) A 35 year old man died due to alleged custodial torture here in Ananthapur district, family members on Tuesday alleged. However, police denied the allegations saying he died in hospital due to his 'pre-existing health problems'.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anantapur Rural T Venkatesulu said the deceased collapsed on September 15 while on his way to the police station and was taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Singanamala where doctors declared him dead, citing sudden heart stroke.

On September 14, a police official received information about gambling (manga-patta) in Nagalaguddam Thanda Village. Police visited the spot and seized over Rs 7,000 from the place of offence and a few playing cards from five persons involved in this.

According to the DSP, the deceased collapsed while coming to the police station for questioning and relatives immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had already suffered fatal cardiac arrest.

"CCTV footage confirms no custodial torture occurred, and hospital reports indicate death due to pre-existing health complications, not police assault," Venkatesulu told PTI, refuting the family's allegations.

Relatives protested at the police station claiming custodial death. The demonstration ended after local leaders intervened, assuring the family that justice would be provided and proper inquiry conducted.

The police official said all seized items were documented and emphasised transparency in the case.

Investigation is ongoing to ensure all aspects of the incident are thoroughly verified, he added. PTI MS STH SA