Man's death turns out to be murder; brother and sister-in-law arrested

Nagpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly killing his brother in Nagpur and trying to pass it off as a case of accidental death, officials said.

The 40-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of his house at Eros Society in Shiv Nagar on September 2.

His family then claimed he had slipped and suffered a head injury due to which he died, an official from Mankapur police station said on Tuesday.

However, the postmortem indicated severe head injuries caused by assault, the official said.

The police found that there was tension among the family members due to the deceased's drinking habit, he said.

Based on suspicion, the police arrested the deceased's elder brother and sister-in-law on Tuesday, the official said.

A probe was underway into the case.