Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man aged around 45 was found inside a flat in Savarkar Nagar area here on Friday, a civic official said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Dhorap, said municipal official Yasin Tadvi.

Vartak Nagar police registered a case of accidental death and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK