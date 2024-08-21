Man's decomposed body found at Delhi home, police suspect wife's role

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was recovered from his rented house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect the man, Sachin, was killed by his wife Kavya, who is missing.

On Tuesday evening, a PCR call was received alleging that a man had been killed by his wife. After reaching the spot, the decomposed body of Sachin was found in a room at Chanakya Place 2 in the Dabri area, a police officer said.

Crime and forensics teams examined the spot, he said.

Prima facie, Sachin was killed by Kavya on the intervening night of August 17 and 18 due to regular domestic violence, the officer said.

Kavya is missing. A case has been registered in the matter, he said. PTI ALK DIV DIV