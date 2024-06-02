Man's decomposed body found in Delhi house

New Delhi, June 2 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a house in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, they received a call on Saturday around 9 pm reported that Ratan, a tenant in the house in Chattarpur, was not attending phone calls and his room was locked.

"Ratan was working with an MNC. Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot. The door of the room was broke open. Ratan's body was found lying on the bed in a highly decomposed state," a senior police officer said.

During initial enquiry, the police found that Ratan was living alone in the house for more than a year, he said.

"The crime team was called and the body was shifted to AIIMS Mortuary. On enquiry so far, it is revealed that the deceased, who was from Maharashtra, had some heart issues," he added. PTI BM HIG HIG