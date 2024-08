Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man, aged around 40 years, was found in a drain near Mithi river in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The body was spotted on Monday afternoon after residents informed police about a foul smell in the area.

The identity of the deceased has not been established yet, an official said adding that police registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and investigating. PTI ZA NSK