Man’s decomposed body found inside closed factory in Thane district

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have launched a probe after the body of a man, aged 40-50, was found inside a closed factory, an official said on Saturday.

The discovery was made on Friday when a person brought a customer who wanted to start a school from the factory premises in the Bhiwandi area, he said.

When the person and the visitor stepped inside, they found the decomposed body of a man on the floor, the official said.

After being alerted, police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A probe is underway, said the official from the Nizampura police station. PTI COR NR