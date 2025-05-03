Man's decomposed body found inside house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; suicide suspected

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 32-year-old man was found inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary, the deceased, was working with a PR company since 2023. Before that, he worked with a media house for two years, a senior police officer said.

A single child from Kolkata, Choudhary's mother passed away long back due to cancer, while his father died during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was living in Delhi since he was in Class 11, the officer said.

The matter came to light when a relative of Choudhary got a call from the PR company he work with, informing that he didn't go to office since April 25 and his phone was also unreachable, the officer said.

The relative alerted the police on Friday, stating that her cousin brother was missing for the past almost a week. A police team went to Choudhary's house, where his cousin was already waiting.

"The house was locked from inside. When police broke open the door, they found the decomposed body of Choudhary lying on the floor of his bedroom," the officer said.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, the officer said, adding that prima facie, there were no signs of foul play.

"He used to tell us about the immense work pressure he was under at the PR farm. Despite a five-day-a-week work schedule, he was called for work on weekends as well," the relative alleged.

Remembering Choudhary as a kind, witty and introvert person, she referred to a recent social media post by him in which he wrote, "Self-motivation works when external forces don't play spoilsport," claiming that it was indicative of his deteriorating mental health condition.

Police have launched a probe after sending the body for autopsy, the officer said.