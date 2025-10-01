Man's hand severed in attack reattached at AIIMS Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Oct 1 (PTI) A man's hand severed in a sword attack by an NSG commando was reattached after a complex and prolonged medical procedure at AIIMS Jodhpur, according to a top surgeon at the facility.

Harlal was taken to the hospital with his right hand all but amputated, hanging only by a thin layer of skin. His left hand bore fractures and fatal injuries to nerves and blood vessels, he said.

The patient was first stabilised and then prepared for surgery, which lasted for over 10 hours.

According to Prakash Chandra Kala, Head of the department of Plastic Surgery, fine blood vessels were reconnected using a microscope and then bones, tendons and other structures were restored.

The surgery was not only technically challenging but also required extremely delicate expertise, said Kala.

It's been 10 days since the operation, and blood circulation in Harlal's right hand's fingers is normal, he said.

The patient will be able to perform normal activities with the operated upon hand within the next 3-4 weeks after bone healing and physiotherapy sessions, he said.

On September 17, a liquor trader and his two associates were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by National Security Guard (NSG) commando Champalal and his friends under the Sadar Police Station area in Barmer.

They severed the hands and legs of the liquor trader and one of his associates.

The liquor trader died, while Harlal almost lost his hand.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.