Alwarkurichi (Tamil Nadu), Dec 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old man's headless body was found in this town in Tenkasi district, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Irudayaraj and said his body was found dead near a water body in which he had a fishing lease. He was allegedly killed by unidentified members and the severed head was also lying nearby, police added.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said a property dispute could have led to the murder. PTI CORR SA SA ROH