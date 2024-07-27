Man's intestines bulge out as Bihar GRP beat up railway passengers

Samastipur (Bihar), Jul 27 (PTI) Government Railway Police personnel brutally beat up a person on board a train in Bihar, causing his intestines to come out as stitches on a recent abdominal surgery got ruptured, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the Mumbai-bound Karmbhoomi Express train reached Janakpur Road railway station and two groups of passengers engaged in a heated argument over seats in the train, which forced the GRP personnel to intervene, said a statement issued by the GRP (Muzaffarpur).

The altercation took an ugly turn when a group of passengers, fighting for seats, beat up the GRP personnel, and in retaliation, they "used mild force to disperse the passengers", it said.

The injured person has been identified as Mohamad Furkaan, who had undergone surgery a few days ago, a police officer said.

Eyewitnesses alleged that GRP personnel resorted to use of batons to disperse the passengers and one cop struck Furkaan on his still-sutured abdomen with a baton, causing bulging out of his intestines.

The GRP authorities have suspended two personnel following the incident and ordered an inquiry into the incident, a senior officer said.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rail) Gaurav Mangla said, "An inquiry has already been ordered to probe the matter... meanwhile, two cops were suspended after the incident. We are analysing CCTV footage and examining those who were present there when the incident took place." Furkaan has been admitted to Muzaffarpur's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable, the officer said. PTI COR PKD NAC BDC