Man's murder in Meghalaya: 3 held from Indore and neighbouring areas, say police

Indore, Jun 9 (PTI) Three persons have been detained from Indore and surrounding areas in connection with the alleged murder of city-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, a senior police official here said on Monday.

The Indore police assisted their counterparts in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in this operation late Sunday night, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh told PTI.

"The Meghalaya police have detained three persons from Indore and its surrounding areas in connection with the murder of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi," he said.

Singh said the Meghalaya police will give elaborate details on Raghuvanshi's killing.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya DGP I Nonrong said Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in the north-eastern state.

Talking to PTI, she said the wife, Sonam, surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.

"One person was picked up from UP, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT," the DGP said.

"The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more persons involved in the crime," she said.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.

After their marriage on May 11, the couple left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon.

They reached Mawlakhiat village in the north-eastern state on May 22 on a rented scooter.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra, following which the search for them began. PTI HWP MAS GK