Man's suicide bid at Metro station in Bengaluru foiled by alert staff

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was rescued on Tuesday after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping on the track at Jnanabharathi metro station here following which services were briefly disrupted on the entire purple line, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2.13 pm, they said.

The reason behind this extreme step is not known yet.

According to metro officials, Siddarth from Bihar jumped on the track while a train was approaching at Jnanabharathi metro station today. Immediately Emergency Trip System (ETS) was activated by the staff and the man was rescued by station controller and team.

As per preliminary information, no injuries were reported.

Train services on the purple line were restored at 2.30 pm.

From 2.13 pm to 14.30 pm, two trains were operated in a short loop at Mysuru Road instead of Challaghatta metro station, they added. PTI AMP ROH