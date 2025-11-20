Man's suicide bid disrupts Kolkata Metro Railway services for an hour

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway services on the arterial north-south alignment, known as the Blue Line, were affected for nearly an hour on Thursday afternoon, owing to an alleged suicide attempt by a male passenger, an official said.

The man tried to die by suicide by jumping before the tracks at Netaji station around 3.10 pm, he said.

Normal services were restored on the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram stretch from 4.05 pm, he said.

Truncated services were operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations on both up and down lines during the period, the official said.

Details about the male passenger were not immediately known.