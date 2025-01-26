Mantra of national anthem every morning makes Bhilwadi village in Sangli stand out

Sangli, Jan 26 (PTI) A tradition that started on August 15, 2020 to have residents sing the national anthem every morning in the main market of Bhilwadi village in Maharashtra's Sangli district is going strong and is now even getting replicated in some other areas, those behind the idea said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The village is in Palus tehsil and is located on the banks of the Krishna river.

Residents gather at the main market every morning at 9:10am to sing the national anthem, which is also played on the public address system, with shopkeepers opening their establishments only after this much loved ritual, villager Amol Makwana told PTI.

"It is receiving overwhelming response. Most come to the market, and those who can't stand wherever they are as a mark of respect once the rendition begins on the PA system," he said.

Advertisment

Social activist Dipak Patil, who thought up the idea, told PTI the COVID-19 pandemic was a particularly bleak phase for everyone, with people unable to meet each other, and traders demoralised as police was not allowing them to open their shops.

"Everything came to a standstill for six to eight months. The Bhilwadi traders' association agreed that display of unity was the best way to boost the morale of people. We managed to convince everybody that starting the day with Jana Gana Mana was the best mantra," he said.

"A public address system was set up, which ensured everyone stood up once the rendition began. We decided to start playing the national anthem every day at 9:10am. Now, out of curiosity, residents of other villages arrive here at the time. Our video of the event was seen by lakhs of people and it went viral on social media," Patil added.

Advertisment

Patil said he got the idea of playing the national anthem from a village in Kerala, though unfortunately the practice has stopped there.

"Why should the national anthem be played only on August 15 and January 26? The rendition of the national anthem brings goosebumps to all of us. It was an integral part of our school life. Now, after us, Palus village in Sangli and Mulcheri in Gadchiroli have also begun this practice," he said.

Meanwhile the public address system is also coming handy in informing about missing children and articles, thefts, flood warnings etc.

Advertisment

"So far, 74 mobile phones, six cars, Aadhaar and PAN cards, ATM cards etc have been returned to rightful owners thanks to the PA system," he informed. PTI MR BNM