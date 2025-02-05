Mantralaya facial recognition a ploy to keep common people away from those in power and democracy

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday slammed the introduction of a facial recognition system at Mantralaya here, saying it is a ploy to keep common people away from those in power so that land and wealth can be given to builders and industrialists.

In a tweet, Patole said while builders' cars roll into Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, smoothly, common people's entry is being obstructed.

"The fact is the new process is an attempt to keep common people away from those in power and democracy so that the state's land and wealth can be given to builders and industrialists," he alleged.

The facial recognition system has been introduced at Mantralaya to ensure only authorised people gain access to the high-security premises.

The system, aimed at improving security and transparency through the use of facial recognition and RFID cards, encountered technical issues, resulting in several staffers not being able to access the building on the first day of its activation on February 3.

The Mantralaya staff have to face issues on daily basis because of the new system.