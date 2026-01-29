Manual scavenging persists despite legal ban: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Economic Survey 2025-26 has raised concern over the continued engagement of workers in dehumanising sanitation roles, noting that the persistence of such practices indicates deeper systemic socio-cultural problems despite existing legal and administrative measures.

The survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, observed that a majority of sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) belong to specific castes, including Valmiki, Mehtar, Dom, Madiga, Mala etc. and that they have historically faced stigma and discrimination.

"Addressing such deep-set caste-based stigma requires society-wide educational and behaviour change interventions to de-stigmatise and dismantle discriminatory practices in re-employment," it underlined.

The survey stated that civil society participation is vital for the eradication of manual scavenging and the sustained rehabilitation of workers.

To improve outcomes, the survey suggests that urban local bodies (ULBs) should be held accountable through performance-linked incentives and penalties for non-compliance. These bodies play a key role in identifying SSWs and implementing schemes targeting SSWs.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, was enacted to rectify historical injustice and indignity suffered by people employed to clean dry latrines and sewers. While the Supreme Court has consistently ordered the eradication of the practice -- recently directing a ban in six major metropolitan cities -- the survey noted that enforcement remain weak. The court has also increased compensation for the deaths of sanitation workers to Rs 30 lakh.

Recognising that legislation along cannot erase caste-rooted injustices, the government has reinvigorated rehabilitation efforts through the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme, launched in July 2023. So far, 89,104 sewer and septic tank workers have been validated and profiled for intervention.

The survey recommends using the 'Swaach Sarvekshan' framework, which covered 4,589 urban local bodies (ULB) in FY25, to establish a country-wide baseline for SSWs and waste pickers. This would ensure more efficient allocation of resources and better planning, it stated.

To improve safety, the government has distributed 85,743 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to states and Union Territories, and 653 safety device kits for Emergency Response Sanitation Units. Capital subsidy has been released to 779 workers and their dependents for sanitation-related projects, it said.

The survey report drew parallels with advanced countries, noting that local governments in Japan utilise AI-enabled mapping, robotic cleaners and suction systems, while the European Union (EU) has developed automated systems, such as PipeGuard and PIPEON.

India has developed indigenous vehicle-integrated machines and robotic cleaners. The survey called for scaling up domestic production of these devices while emphasising that ULBs should be mandated to acquire them. It also encouraged private investment in the production, operation, and maintenance of such machinery. Rehabilitation measures currently include housing, healthcare, skill development and alternative employment opportunities. Over 70,000 workers are covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana health insurance scheme. Besides, the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation has supported over 6,600 beneficiaries with Rs 53.07 crore through various initiatives, the survey stated.

The survey underlined that the goal of Viksit Bharat encompasses building an inclusive society where growth and development translate into fairness, dignity and equal rights for all sections of society. This comprehensive approach, managed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, focuses on four key areas: social, economic, educational and rehabilitative empowerment. PTI PLB AKY AKY