Manufacturing declining in India, says Rahul after BMW plant tour; BJP dubs remarks anti-India

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said manufacturing is declining in India and the country needs to build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems for accelerating growth, remarks that evoked a strong response from the ruling BJP that termed his comments "anti-India".

Gandhi made the remarks in a social media post after a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Munich.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is on a visit to Germany, said the highlight of the BMW tour was seeing TVS's 450-cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW.

"Had the chance to experience BMW's world in Munich, Germany with a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant -- an incredible look at world-class manufacturing up close," he said in an Instagram post.

A highlight was seeing TVS's 450-cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW, Gandhi said, adding that it was a proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more -- build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale," the former Congress chief said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed Gandhi's claim that manufacturing is declining in the country "anti-India", while asserting that production is "continuously increasing" in the country.

The ruling party also accused the leader of opposition of insulting India with his remarks on foreign soil.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the leader of opposition is an important position and the person occupying it "must behave responsibly", especially when on foreign soil.

"But Rahul and responsibility can never go hand in hand," Patra charged.

"Rahul Gandhi's repeated trips abroad and his actions of insulting India and making anti-India statements from foreign soil clearly show the kind of feelings he and the Congress party harbour towards India," the BJP MP added.

Gandhi is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance, a key group of 117 progressive political parties from across the world.

During his visit, the Congress leader will engage with the Indian diaspora as well as meet German government ministers. PTI ASK PK RC