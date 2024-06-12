Manuj Singhal appointed Director (Infrastructure), DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appointed Manuj Singhal, an Indian Engineering Service (IES), as the new director (infrastructure), officials said on Wednesday.

Singhal, an IES officer of the 1994 batch, has nearly three decades of multidisciplinary experience in numerous key positions, they said.

In his capacity as director (infrastructure), he will be in charge of maintenance of infrastructure, including civil, electrical, signal, AFC, telecom, rolling stock, solar power etc. in the DMRC, said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director corporate communication, DMRC.

An electrical engineering graduate as well as post graduate from Delhi College of Engineering, Singhal began his career with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and thereafter, joined Department of Telecom through IES. He has been working with the DMRC since 2006 and prior to taking up this role, he was working as Executive Director (Rolling Stock /Project), Dayal said.

He has published many technical papers in national and international journals/conferences, and has played a key role in redefining the energy mix of DMRC, execution of electrical works for Kochi Metro Project (with DC traction system) and finalising of procurement of lifts and escalators on lease basis for DMRC Phase–IV project, he added.