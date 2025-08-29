Man,woman, her two minor sons commit suicide by jumping into canal in Gujarat

Palanpur, Aug 29 (PTI) A woman, her two minor sons and a man not related to her allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place this afternoon at Goda village in Deodar taluka, nearly 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added.

"The deceased have been identified as Priyanka Prajapati and her two sons Mayank (6) and Meet (4) as well as one Lalit Prajapati. The man and woman are in their 30s and are not related to each other. Lalit was a resident of Masali in neighbouring Patan district, while Priyanka stayed with her family in Buretha village in Bhabhar taluka of Banaskantha," Deodar police station inspector AT Patel said.

"Due to unknown reasons, the four jumped into a canal near Goda village. We have retrieved the bodies and handed them to kin after conducting post mortem. A probe is underway into the incident," Patel said. PTI COR PJT BNM