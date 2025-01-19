Advertisment
National

Bangladeshis living illegally at Kavesar labour camp from where Saif attacker held: Somaiya

NewsDrum Desk
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File image)

Mumbai: BJP senior leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday claimed Bangladeshi nationals without valid documents are living at a labour camp in Thane from where the alleged attacker of actor Saif Ali Khan was arrested.

The former MP requested the Thane police commissioner to conduct a combing operation at the Kavesar labour camp.

"I met 12 labourers, and of that 9 were Bangladeshi Muslim. They say they are from Malda, West Bengal, but No Authentic Documents (sic)," he tweeted.

Mumbai police on Sunday said they have arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan during a burglary bid at his apartment in the wee hours of January 16.

A police official said the accused was traced to a labour camp in a forested area in Thane, where he was apprehended.

