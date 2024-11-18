Many CM faces in MVA, will decide after polls: Cong leader Naseem Khan

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra assembly poll candidate Arif Naseem Khan has said there are many chief ministerial faces in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the alliance will taken a decision on it after the election results are announced.

In an interview to PTI, the former four-term MLA Khan also claimed the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme for women will not be a game changer as people in the state know the "real face" of the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He asserted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was united and set to defeat the BJP-led Mahayuti government, which he claimed has turned immensely unpopular.

The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Khan, who is contesting from Chandivali assembly seat in Mumbai, said the MVA was united and will decide on the chief minister after the elections results are out.

"The Congress never contests election by declaring a 'CM face', we always fight on the name of development, ideology. There are many faces in the MVA alliance, but after the election, all parties of the coalition will meet and decide on the next chief minister," he said.

Khan said the Ladki Bahin scheme, that provides Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance to women, will not be a game-changer, belying claims of the ruling coalition.

The Ladki Bahin scheme was launched after the Lok Sabha elections to assuage voters' anger towards the Mahayuti government, he said.

"People are angry with this government. Even schemes such as Ladki Bahin will do them no good," claimed Khan.

"Ladki Bahin will not be a game changer. People in Maharashtra know the real face of the BJP and Shinde and are well aware of their lies," he added.

The electors will teach a lesson to the BJP-led coalition in the upcoming elections, he said.

The BJP and its leadership resorted to raising communal pitch in the election campaign as they realised that their development agenda was not clicking with voters, the Congress leader claimed.

Khan lost the 2019 assembly elections by a slender margin of 409 votes to Shiv Sena leader Dilip Landed, who aligned with CM Shinde after the party split in 2022.

The Shiv Sena-BJP coalition led by Shinde came to power in June 2022 after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

"We are getting good support and will win the elections with a huge majority. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to form government," Khan asserted.

The Congress leader, who held key portfolios in the previous state governments, was upset when the party failed to field a single Muslim candidate in Mumbai in the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year.

Out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance won 17, while the MVA comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(SP) won 30.

"We are going to see a repeat of the Lok Sabha elections in the assembly polls. There is so much anger among the people who are fed up with the current government," Khan said.

He accused the BJP of raising slogans such as 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) to polarise voters in its favour.

"If you see the BJP's past, they have indulged in corruption every election. They did not have any answers to problems facing the people. Hence, they fight elections in the name of Hindustan-Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim, kabrastan, love jihad. They are doing it just for polarisation of votes," he alleged.

Khan said he was working on an agenda to make his Chandivali constituency and the rest of Mumbai drug-free.

"I know the city's problems very well because I have worked as the suburban district's guardian minister and minister of state for home (urban). There are many issues in this constituency including law and order situation, drug peddling is on the rise," he said.

The Congress candidate said his politics was based on development work and he has always spoken about injustice to the poor.

"People know me very well, I always work for people, it doesn't matter who is Hindu who is Muslim," Khan said.