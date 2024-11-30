Many countries have stopped using EVMs: Medha Patkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Amid a debate on the EVM credibility re-started by some Opposition parties after the debacle in Maharashtra assembly polls, rights activist Medha Patkar on Saturday said many countries have stopped using them.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge recently suggested that ballot papers be reintroduced in the election mechanism.

"I am not an expert on EVMs but it is true that many countries have stopped using them. Experiments show that certain systems can be changed with a mere electric connection," Patkar told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

She was conferred the honorary D.Litt by the Mahatma Gandhi Mission University.

Patkar said the code of conduct for polls cannot be implemented impartially if the Election Commission has links with any political party.

The activist said the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 being given to women who come from poor families under the Maharashtra government's "Mazi Ladki Bahin" scheme won't resolve their problems. PTI AW NSK