'Many flaws' in new Noida Authority building, CEO wants IIT to examine structural stability

Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) The Noida Authority will ask IIT Delhi to examine the structural stability of its under-construction office complex after several flaws were found there by the new CEO, a statement said.

The staff will move there after the IIT sends its report, the Authority said.

The new building of the Noida Authority is located in Sector 96 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The long-delayed project had started in May 2016 with an approved budget of Rs 367 crore and was initially expected to be completed by January 2019.

Considering the delay, the time limit for work completion was extended till January 2024 even as Rs 131.76 crore has been spent on it till April this year.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M, who took charge from Ritu Maheshwari last month, inspected the building under construction for the authority's office on August 2.

"The CEO found that there are many flaws in the structural development of the building, such as the finishing of the building, the position of the pillars, the design, the structural stability is generally not correct, all of these require a lot of improvement and complete change at some places,” the authority said in a statement.

“Immediately, the CEO instructed the officials to write a letter to IIT Delhi and send the structural stability report after visiting this building as per the changes mentioned," the statement read.

The Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, currently operates from its office in Sector 6 in a congested commercial neighbourhood of the city but has easy last-mile connectivity for the public.

“The new administrative building in Sector 96 is envisioned to bring all departments and block-level offices of the Noida Authority in the same area thereby providing the public with relief,” according to an official.

Contractor Pratibha Industries was tasked with the new building job on January 5, 2016, but due to unsatisfactory work and an extremely long delay of 451 days, it was black listed after which a fresh tender was floated for the project and ST Constructions was given the job, the official added. PTI KIS RHL