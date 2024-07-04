Many historic decisions taken, several challenges overcome in three years: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Jul 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who completed three years in office on Thursday, said several challenges were overcome and many historic decisions taken during the period.

"We brought an ordinance against use of unfair means in recruitment examinations to make the process transparent. A record 14,800 youths were recruited into government jobs over the last three years," Dhami said in a statement.

"Many historic decisions were taken during the period to empower women, youths and farmers. With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were also able to overcome several challenges," he added.

Dhami spoke of Mission Apple, Mission Kiwi and Mission Dalchini launched by his government to double the income of farmers.

He also mentioned self-employment opportunities generated for women and the launch of the House of Himalayas brand for the commercial promotion of local products. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's prediction that the third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand, Dhami said the state government is working constantly towards the goal of making Uttarakhand a leading state.

He also thanked the people of Uttarakhand and the prime minister for giving him an opportunity to serve the state as its "Mukhya Sevak" for two consecutive terms.

Dhami assumed office as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the first time on July 4, 2021 following the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat.

He was made the chief minister again in March 2022 after the state assembly polls.