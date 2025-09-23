Many industrialists have contributed towards CM Rangla Punjab fund for flood-hit people: Minister

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday said that many industrialists extended their support for rehabilitation of people affected by the recent floods.

Arora said several industrialists have contributed towards the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund for the flood-hit people.

The minister said he donated Rs 50 lakh for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Industrialists Kamal Oswal of Monte Carlo group and Mega Garg of Happy Forging donated Rs one crore each, while M P Sehgal of Ceigall India Pvt Ltd, Abhishek Arora of Octave Apparels and Neeraj Jain of Vardhman Spinning Mills donated Rs 50 lakh each.

Several other industrialists also made donations towards the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund.

Arora said that more than 2,300 villages were affected by the floods, impacting more than two million people, and destroying crops across five lakh acres.

Around seven lakh people were rendered homeless, he further said. PTI CHS MNK MNK