Many innovations carried out to make Chandigarh railway station world-class: Railway Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said many innovations have been carried out to make the Chandigarh railway station world-class.

The work of transforming the railway station into a world-class one is on a fast pace, Vaishnaw told reporters here.

Many innovations have been carried out here, including a modular design using prefabricated elements, he said, while talking about the redevelopment of the railway station being undertaken here.

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw, in a post on X in Hindi, said he inspected the Delhi-Chandigarh route with Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu.

"I interacted with the staff associated with track, signal, and relay maintenance, and there was a meaningful discussion on maintenance procedures and better work practices," Vaishnaw said in the post.

Later, during his visit to a state-owned chip manufacturing company, the Semi-conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali. Vaishnav said the Centre will invest Rs 4,500 crore to upgrade the SCL.

Vaishnaw also holds the Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology portfolios.

Talking to reporters here, he said that an investment of Rs 462 crore is being made for the redevelopment and modernisation work of the Chandigarh railway station.

"Could you ever have imagined such work? So this is a huge task and being done on a massive scale," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has taken up the work of redevelopment of stations on such a large scale.

Of the 1,300 railway stations being redeveloped under the "Amrit Bharat" scheme nationwide, work on many of them has been completed, he said.

The scheme aims to enhance and modernise stations throughout the railway network and provide better facilities to the passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the station redevelopment scheme in 2023. PTI SUN SHS SHS