Many layers of 'health scam' may soon come to light in Bengal: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) After the ration and education scams, many layers of a "health scam" could soon come to light in West Bengal, the BJP said on Friday.

The remark came after Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of a probe into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"After the ration scam and the education scam in West Bengal, I think many layers of a health scam are now going to be exposed very soon," BJP leader Smriti Irani said during a press conference at the party headquarters here, when asked for comment on the development.

Ghosh, who is being interrogated by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the hospital premises, also faces allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as principal of the state-run facility.

The West Bengal government set up the SIT on August 20 to probe into the allegations of financial irregularities, which resurfaced amid a nationwide outcry over the medic's rape and murder at the hospital.

The high court's decision to transfer the case to the CBI came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Akhtar Ali, who sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial irregularities at the institute during Ghosh's tenure. PTI PK PK SZM SZM