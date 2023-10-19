Many leaders who left Congress want to return: AICC general secretary

Shillong, Oct 19 (PTI) AICC general secretary in charge Meghalaya Manish Chatrath on Thursday claimed many leaders who left the Congress, now want to return to the party.

He claimed that many former Congress leaders are not happy in other parties and want to return before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It is not a matter in Karnataka only but pan India. Many leaders, who left us or who are not happy in other parties, want to join back. Some of them I know. They called me and they must be calling other leaders also. When people see a party winning they want to return," Chatrath told reporters here.

"Some people are in touch with me. I am not taking any individual names here but as and when the proposal comes to the pradesh congress committee president and forwarded to the AICC, the decision will be taken accordingly," he added.

Chatrath, however, refused to give a direct reply when asked whether former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and other leaders would return to the party.

"So far as Meghalaya, the PCC president is in a better position to answer the question," he said.

The Congress general secretary also expressed confidence that the party will win both Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya in the 2024 elections.

"I think it is going to be a change as far as Lok Sabha elections are concerned and we are confident of winning both the seats," Chatrath told reporters.

On the Congress prospect in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said many parties have joined the INDIA alliance and it is a "strong" alliance with big leaders. PTI JOP RG