Many low-lying areas in Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala remain inundated because of swollen Beas

Hoshiarpur/ Kapurthala (PB), Aug 13 (PTI) Farms in several areas adjoining the Beas River continued to remain submerged in the Tanda region of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday, as more water was released from the Pong Dam in Talwara following heavy rain in the river's upper catchment, officials said.
In the Kapurthala district, a 100-feet breach in a temporary 'bundh' that inundated more than 20 villages in the mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi was yet to be plugged by the district authorities.
Official sources said 59,000 cusecs of water was released into the Beas on Wednesday, 47,500 cusecs through the spillway gates and the dam's powerhouse tunnels, and another 11,500 cusecs via the Shah Nehar Canal.
The inflow stood at 99,953 cusecs, while the reservoir level has touched 1,377.47 feet against the maximum capacity of 1,390 feet, they said.
In Hoshiarpur, paddy and sugarcane fields in Gandowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani, and Fatta Kulla villages were inundated.
Manjot Singh, president of Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal and Welfare Society, said he and 25 members of his NGO have launched voluntary flood relief operations in the Tanda region with eight power boats.
Over 20 people, including children, were rescued from Abdullapur village alone, he said, adding that the NGO is also active in Fateh Kulla and Rara Mand villages.
Tanda sub-divisional magistrate Kanwaljeet Singh said the water level in the Beas river has receded to some extent and the situation is under control. "There is no need for panic." Sukhpreet Singh, sub-divisional officer, drainage and mining, Mukerian, said over 1,500 sandbags have been placed in Motla village and 2,000 in Mehtabpur to strengthen the 'Dhussi bundh,' an earthen embankment, to protect fields.
Damaged portions have been repaired using earthmovers and sandbags, he said, adding, compaction work is also being done to fortify the embankment.
The water level in the Beas, which was around 1.16 lakh cusecs in the morning, has now dropped to about 1.06 lakh cusecs. It is expected to recede further if there is no more rain in the upper reaches, Sukhpreet Singh said.
Harbans Singh, a farmer and panchayat member from Motla, said that during monsoon every year, 5-7 acres of his village's farmland get impacted by the river.
He urged the government to install spurs at critical points to protect farmland and villagers, and to bolster the 'Dhussi bundh'.
He said the water enters the Beas both from the Pong Dam side and from Chakki Khad in Pathankot, leading to a rise in its level.
In the Kapurthala district, the breach in the temporary 'bundh' -- an embankment to protect fields -- was yet to be plugged.
Officials said the plugging work will start when the water recedes.
The worst-affected villages were Baupur, Baupur Kadim, Jadid, and Sangra, where standing paddy crop was submerged under four to six feet deep water.
Some villagers from Baupur are shifting their belongings to safer places.
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal visited the mand area in Dhilwan to assess the situation caused by a swollen Beas.
The DC met farmers in Mand Kukkan village.
"The administration is on high alert, closely monitoring the water levels in the Beas river and the discharge from the Pong dam," he said.
Panchal directed officials to ensure an adequate supply of dry rations, fodder, and drinking water in all mand areas to meet immediate needs.
He also deployed teams of veterinary doctors to care for livestock.
Responding to local demands, he instructed the sub-divisional magistrate of Bholath to arrange boats at critical points to facilitate potential evacuations.
Panchal noted that the river's flow has been at 1.10 lakh cusecs for the last 24 hours.
The 'Dhussi bundh' across Kapurthala district remains secure, urging residents not to panic.
He added that 48 quintals of silage for animals have been distributed in Baupur Jadid village.
Meanwhile, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and Tarn Taran DC Rahul visited Harike headworks to take stock of the water level.
Both officers also reviewed the preparations against any flood-like situation in the villages situated by the Sutlej River.
Rahul said that the district administration is fully prepared and is providing all its support to people in villages where a flood-like situation has arisen.
Sharma said, at present, there is no threat of flood in Ferozepur district. PTI COR CHS VN VN