Many of Manmohan's initiatives marketed, branded as his successor's contributions: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) As former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hailed his contribution and said many of the initiatives he took as PM were marketed, branded, and projected as his successor's contributions.

Ramesh, who was a minister in the UPA government, also said those who sought to besmirch Singh revealed their own true colours.

"An extremely full and extraordinarily distinguished life has ended. Chief Economic Adviser, Finance Secretary, Governor RBI, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister of India. An alumnus of both Oxford and Cambridge. Winner of the prestigious Adam Smith Prize at Cambridge in 1956," Ramesh said, recounting Singh's achievements.

"Soft-spoken, sober, and always dignified, he had a steely resolve. He was the technocratic transformer of the Indian economy through his 1991, 1992, and other budgets. His Prime Ministership saw revolutionary legislation relating to rural employment, tribal rights, reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, primary education, food security, and land acquisition," he said on X.

The Indo-US nuclear agreement was a landmark that enhanced India's global status, Ramesh said, adding that his PM tenure saw the highest GDP growth rate in the country’s history.

"He was a gentleman to the core, and one who bore no ill-will or malice to anyone. He believed in and practised the politics of dialogue, consensus, and accommodation even under difficult circumstances. Humility and integrity defined him," he said.

"Those who sought to besmirch him revealed their own true colours. Many of the initiatives he took as PM were marketed, branded, and projected as his successor's contributions. But Dr. Singh never minded and would give his trademark smile," Ramesh said.

"He recruited me to the Planning Commission in Sept 1986 and since then it, was my good fortune to have been associated intimately with him for the next 38 years," the Congress leader said.

In his inimitable and distinctive way, Manmohan Singh has left his indelible imprint on our history, Ramesh said.