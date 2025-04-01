Many opportunities to increase India-Chile cooperation in trade, technology: Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Asserting that Chile is an important partner of India in the Latin America region, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there are many opportunities to increase cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment, technology and cultural exchange.

The president said trade between India and Chile has increased in recent years, and many Indian companies have invested in Chile in various sectors. She said there is a potential for enhancing cooperation in these areas.

Welcoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on his first visit to India, Murmu said his political journey, from student politics to the post of president, is an inspiration for young leaders across the world.

She received her Chilean counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Murmu also hosted a banquet in his honour.

The president said the visit is an important milestone in India-Chile relations, as it is taking place at a time when "we are completing 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations".

Murmu said Chile is an important partner of India in the Latin America region.

"The political and economic priorities of India and Chile complement each other," she said.

Murmu said there are many opportunities to increase cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment, technology and cultural exchange, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

Murmu appreciated the "important" contribution of the Indian community in Chile, who are helping popularise Indian cuisine, Yoga and Ayurveda there, and strengthening people-to-people linkages.

The two leaders agreed that there is a huge opportunity to further the strong relations between the two countries and this visit will add a new chapter in the India-Chile relationship, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chilean President held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence, critical minerals and health. PTI AKV RHL