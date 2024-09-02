Many parties examples of what happens when internal democracy is not followed: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying many of them are examples of what happens when political organisations do not follow internal democracy.

Speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive, he said the 33 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Lok Sabha will get implemented when the BJP build itself further through this campaign.

During the BJP's membership drive held every six years, existing memberships are renewed and new members are enrolled into its fold.

BJP president J P Nadda enrolled Modi as the first member, marking the launch of the drive.

The prime minister asked BJP members to think innovatively and make border villages fortresses for the party.

PM Modi said the new generation is not aware of headlines about scams 10 years ago, and asked party leaders to target the 18-25 year age group during the membership drive.

Recalling the BJP's rise from its humble beginning as a two-MP party in Lok Sabha, Modi credited its commitment to the ideology of nation-first and people's welfare for its rise.

The BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh were mocked by its rivals, he said, adding that the ruling party has done a lot to change the country's political culture.

Modi likened the BJP's membership drive to welcoming new members to a family. The drive is not about numbers but is all about an ideological and emotional campaign, he added. PTI KR PK NSD