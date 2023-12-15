Many parts of Tamil Nadu receive rain post Cyclone Michaung

Chennai: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, received the first spell of rain post Cyclone Michaung on Friday.

Sharp showers were experienced in the southern districts too.

Rains are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days due to the influence of cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean in the lower tropospheric levels, the Regional Meteorological Centre, here said.

Under its influence light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over south Tamil Nadu and at a few places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three days from December 15, the RMC stated.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over south Tamil Nadu and delta districts on December 16 and 17 and isolated heavy rain is also likely along the south coastal and adjoining delta areas on December 15 and 18, it added.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts on December 18 and 19.