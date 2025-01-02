Many ragpickers are taking advantage of state schemes, Uttarakhand govt tells HC

Nainital, Jan 2 (PTI) There are about 550 ragpickers in Uttarakhand and many of them are taking advantage of state schemes, the government told the high court on Thursday.

The high court on December 26 asked the state government to prepare a welfare scheme for ragpickers and submit a report by January 2.

The court's direction had come after it took suo motu cognizance of a report of the State Legal Services Authority, which said that ragpickers and their children are not receiving the benefits of government schemes in the state.

On Thursday, the Uttarakhand High Court appointed advocate Navnish Negi amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar and Justice Manoj Tiwari directed the amicus curie to meet these people and see if the facilities are being provided to them and submit a report to the court within a week.

During the hearing, the director of Urban Development Department appeared before the court through video conferencing.

It was submitted before the court that according to a survey, there are 549 ragpickers in the state. Many of them have ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and they are taking advantage of several government schemes, the court was informed.

In its survey report, the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) said that according to the report of District Legal Authorities, the ragpickers are not receiving facilities provided by the state and central governments.

Due to this their children have been doing the same work hampering their mental and intellectual development, the SLSA report said.

The high court will now hear the matter on January 9.