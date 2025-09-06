Many unique security features in teacher recruitment test papers, no chance of irregularities: WBSSC

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) said several unique security features have been added to the question papers of the teachers' recruitment test, which would begin on Sunday.

The School Level Selection Test (SLST) for teachers will be held on September 7 and 14 to fill 35,726 posts in classes 9 to 12. An estimated 5.65 lakh candidates will appear in it.

The test is being conducted after over 26,000 school teachers and non-teaching staff lost their jobs at the direction of the Supreme Court, which stated that their recruitment process held in 2016 was "tainted and vitiated".

The SC has directed the WBSSC to ensure that teachers who were identified as having got their jobs through unscrupulous means are not allowed to appear in this recruitment process. Subsequently, the names of 1,806 such 'tainted' teachers were announced by the WBSSC.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said a unique identification security feature will be embedded in every question paper.

"It will help identify each candidate, and in case of any malpractices, it will be immediately detected with an alert being sent to the monitoring room. Appropriate follow-up steps taken," he said, without specifying the security feature.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reviewed arrangements across the state and instructed all district magistrates to oversee the entire process with utmost diligence, an official said.

During the review meeting, Pant sought comprehensive updates from each district on preparedness and identifying "potential problem areas", he said.

He also stressed the importance of coordination between district administrations and examination authorities to ensure the exams proceed without disruption, the official said.

Representatives of the Education Department and Majumdar were present at the meeting.

"To further support candidates, the state has instructed all relevant departments to ensure uninterrupted transportation and essential services on the examination days, aiming to prevent any inconvenience to examinees," the official said.

"Officers have also been directed to remain vigilant on roads and near exam centres throughout the day to address any unforeseen issues swiftly," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on Friday alleged that a racket was offering question papers to candidates in exchange for money.

Asked about the allegations, Majumdar said, "I can't comment on claims by political parties. What we can say with certainty is that all safety measures have been taken to prevent any illegalities as per the SC order, and we don't apprehend any breach or violation of rules. Let the first phase exams be over, and you will see." He said 3.19 lakh candidates will appear for assistant teacher posts for classes 9 and 10 at 636 centres this Sunday. Another 2.46 lakh candidates will sit for the recruitment test of assistant teachers in classes 11 and 12 at 478 centres on September 14, the next Sunday.

He said that, considering the security measures, every candidate will have to turn up at centres at 10 am, two hours before the exam starts.

Apart from pens, which will also be available at the centres, no other electronic devices or mobile phones will be allowed, he said, adding that venue supervisors and even SSC officials will also not be allowed to go inside the exam halls with phones.

There will be a barcode scanner for admit cards at the entrance, and question papers will reach the exam centre by 10.30 am, he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Bratya Basu said the government will ensure security and transparency in the recruitment process, besides all possible facilities for candidates at the venues.

"Wishing all candidates the very best for tomorrow's Assistant Teacher (Class IX-X) Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission where more than 3 lakh 19 thousand candidates will appear," he said in a post on X.

"The entire administration is always with you to ensure the security, transparency and all possible facilities in 636 venues so that you will deliver your best. Reach your center on time. Best wishes to all," he said.

In a statement, the Paschim Medinipur Police said that one person was arrested on Friday from Chandrakona for allegedly spreading false information on social media about the sale of question papers to SLST candidates. PTI SUS SCH SOM