Raipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Maoism is like cancer and there is need to strike at the root to end the Naxal menace, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.

Advertisment

Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of several development projects in Sukma, Sai said security forces have killed more than 230 Maoists in various encounters in the last one year.

"Maoism is like cancer. If cancer has to be eradicated, it is necessary to attack its root. Maoists had stuck like leeches in some areas of Bastar and were exploiting the people by intimidating them. These places were their safest hideouts. We decided to attack the Maoists by entering their den," a government release quoted Sai as saying.

"Maoists had thrown Sukma along with Bastar division into deadly violence. Due to this, the development of Sukma was badly affected. In the last one year, the government took many important decisions to develop Sukma and has implemented them rapidly," he said.

Advertisment

Under a well-planned strategy, police camps in the Maoist-affected areas were expanded, which strengthened the security network, he said.

"Now the Maoists have been confined to a very limited area and are in panic. In frustration, they have been committing cowardly acts. In this land of Sukma, we will take a pledge again that we will uproot Maoism. We will take revenge for the martyrdom of our brave soldiers," the CM said.

On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 137 development works costing Rs 205 crore in Sukma district. PTI TKP BNM