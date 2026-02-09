Maoism never benefitted society, only caused destruction: Amit Shah

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Maoism never benefitted any society and spread destruction wherever it existed, citing examples of nations like Colombia, Peru and Cambodia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day division-level 'Bastar Pandum 2026' cultural event at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Shah reiterated that the Naxal menace will be uprooted completely from the nation by March 31.

He appealed to Naxalites to surrender and join the mainstream, promising them dignified rehabilitation.

"The Maoist rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is the most attractive," the minister asserted.

He also expressed concern over the fact that the remaining Naxals still holding out included young tribal girls.

"They must be sent for rehabilitation as their whole lives lie ahead of them," Shah said.

While assuring that surrendered Naxals would not face any harm, Shah also warned that those who continue to fire bullets, plant IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and torch schools and hospitals will not be spared.

"Armed violence will be met with a firm response. If someone holds weapons, the response will also be with weapons. Maoism never benefitted any society and spread destruction wherever it existed, including nations like Colombia, Peru and Cambodia," he said.

"We do not want to fight with anyone. Our fight is to protect our tribal brothers and sisters. When IEDs are planted, innocent tribals and children can be killed or permanently disabled. Where does this cruelty come from?" Shah said while urging the remaining Naxalites to lay down their arms.

Maoists shut down schools for decades, depriving generations of education and creating large-scale illiteracy, he rued.

"But Bastar is now on the path of fast development, with schools reopening, roads being built, mobile towers installed, post offices opened, and electricity and drinking water being extended to villages. It is our resolve that Bastar will become the country's most developed tribal-dominated division within the next five years," Shah said.

The government has prepared a roadmap to accelerate development in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, aiming to provide electricity to all villages by December 2027, ensure mobile connectivity in every village, and open a post office or bank branch within every five km, Shah added.

"Paddy will be procured from tribals at Rs 3,100 per quintal, cooking gas cylinders will be provided to households, and tap water connections will be ensured in every home. With Naxalism declining, new tourism initiatives such as adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks and glass bridges are being developed to boost Bastar's economy," he said.

A new industrial area spread over 118 acres is being set up in Bastar to generate employment for tribal youth, the Union minister informed.

Highlighting irrigation plans, Shah said new projects on the Indravati river will be launched to irrigate 2.75 lakh hectares in Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts, along with generating 120 MW of electricity.

"The government is committed to preserving Bastar's culture for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to take Bastar's culture to the entire country and the world. Guns and explosives cannot be Bastar's identity. Its true identity is its culture and heritage," he said.

The Home Minister thanked the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, ITBP and BSF for their decisive fight against Naxalism and expressed gratitude to the families of security personnel who died in the line of duty.

Hailing the Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh for organising the 'Bastar Pandum 2026', Shah said the top three winners in each of the 12 disciplines of the event will be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase their art and share a meal.

The Bastar Pandum festival has significantly expanded this year, with competitions held in 12 disciplines involving participants from seven districts, 1,885 gram panchayats and 32 janpad headquarters. Only seven disciplines were included last year, and the expansion reflects efforts to further promote and strengthen tribal culture, he said.

Bastar, which a few years ago was gripped by fear due to Naxal violence such as mortar shelling, gunfire and IED blasts, has now witnessed over 55,000 people coming together through the event to revive and celebrate its rich cultural heritage, Shah noted.

He said the government wants to preserve Bastar's culture for years and decades to come, asserting that such a unique tribal culture is rarely found anywhere in the world.

Bastar's traditional ornaments, folk songs and dances, he said, are a treasure not just of the region but of the entire country, and Bastar Pandum has played a key role in showcasing them, he said.

These cultural traditions have been preserved since the era of Lord Ram and Bastar's prominent art and culture will continue to gain national recognition in the coming days, the minister said.

Shah said he thanked President Droupadi Murmu for inaugurating the divisional-level Bastar Pandum event (on February 7) and requested her to invite the top three winners in all 12 disciplines to Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase their art and for dining, to which she agreed. PTI TKP BNM GK