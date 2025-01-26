Maoism taking its last breath in Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said Maoism was taking its last breath in the state and the Bastar region will soon get rid of the menace.

Advertisment

More than 260 Naxalites were eliminated in the last one year in the state, he said.

Sai was addressing people after unfurling the national flag at the PG College ground in Ambikapur, headquarters of Surguja district, around 300 km from capital Raipur, during the 76th Republic Day celebration.

"The responsibility of protecting and preserving the heritage of this republic is in our and the future generations' hands. Our republic teaches us 'Satyamev Jayate'. A sutra from 'Mundkopanishad' tells us that no matter how dark it is, we should not lose hope," he said.

Advertisment

"Ultimately, truth always wins. We have seen the victory of this spirit of our republic in the severely Naxal-affected areas," the chief minister said.

In these areas, Naxalites had not only made the common people's life miserable with their violent ideology but were also planning to establish a "gun tantra" to challenge the "gantantra" (republic) of India, he said.

"Our security forces have been constantly fighting against them," the CM said.

Advertisment

Maoism is like a cancer, he said and stressed the need to strike at its root to end the menace.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have worked to destroy the cancer of Maoism by making a new strategy. To destroy this cancer, it was necessary to attack its roots," Sai said.

"Our soldiers targeted the safest hideouts of Maoists. Its results were very good. Within a year, we killed more than 260 Naxalites," he added.

Advertisment

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh last month, an elderly woman from Gundam village in Bastar met him, presented him a basket of forest produce and urged him to eliminate Maoism completely, the CM said.

"When the intention of the government, the courage of the soldiers and the determination of the people come together, no violent ideology can survive. Maoism is breathing its last in Bastar and soon the region will get rid of the menace," he said.

While fighting Naxalism, many soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country so that people can remain safe and peace can be established in the society, the CM said while paying tribute to them.

Advertisment

Highlighting pro-farmers measures, the CM said, cultivators in Chhattisgarh are very happy, migration has stopped and agriculture has become profitable.

During the formation of Chhattisgarh state (in 2000), paddy procurement stood at 4.63 lakh metric tonnes. Last year, the figure touched 145 lakh metric tonnes, he said.

"It happened due to our government's initiative to provide better returns against paddy procurement from farmers," Sai said.

Advertisment

As per the promise, the government purchased paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and 21 quintals per acre, he said.

"When we are celebrating the silver jubilee year of the formation of Chhattisgarh state, we have prepared a roadmap for the journey towards a developed Chhattisgarh. In 2047, when 100 years of independence will be completed, the grand form of a developed Chhattisgarh along with a developed India will be in front of all of us," he said.

To achieve this objective, the government has prepared a vision document, the chief minister added.

Advertisment

"Besides, we have also launched Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomihin Krishi Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana under which 5.62 lakh landless agricultural labourers are being given Rs 10,000 annually," the CM said.

Sai said under the new industrial policy, his government has taken full care to encourage such industries which have great possibilities to grow in accordance with specialties of the state.

"We have kept an investment incentive package for green enterprises which the use of technology that reduces carbon emissions," he said.

Sai also said in the next five years, an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore is estimated to be made in the state along with the creation of five lakh new jobs.

"Our aim is to make Chhattisgarh a medical hub. For this, we have identified 200 acres of land in Atal Nagar Nava Raipur where a state-of-the-art hospital with 5,000 beds will be built under the Medicity project. We are also setting up a pharmaceutical park on 141 acres of land in Atal Nagar Nava Raipur," he said.

Referring to the education sector, Sai said the government has decided to reintroduce board exams in Class 5 and 8 in schools.

He also said that under the Ramlala Ayodhya Dham Darshan Yojana, so far more than 20,000 pilgrims have visited Ayodhya.

Amid the ongoing Kumbh mela, he said the Chhattisgarh pavilion has been set up in 4.5 acres of land for residents of the state at the venue in Prayagraj where accommodation and food facilities are being provided. PTI TKP GK