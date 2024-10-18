Maoist arrested in Bihar's Jamui

Jamui (Bihar), Oct 18 (PTI) A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested by security personnel from the forest of Mushharitand in Bihar’s Jamui district, police said on Friday.

The active member of the Poorvi Bihar Purvottar Jharkhand Special Area Committee (PBPJSAC) of the CPI (Maoist) was wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in at least seven cases in Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger and Jharkhand, including attack on security personnel, they said.

“... The district police jointly launched an operation along with personnel of the Special Task Force, CRPF and SSB and nabbed him in the forest of Mushharitand last night,” a statement said.

Further investigation is underway, it said.