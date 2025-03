Latehar (Jharkhand), Mar 29 (PTI) A self-styled area commander of a splinter group of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) was arrested in Latehar district on Saturday, police said.

The member of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was apprehended from Katia forest in Chipadohar police station area, a senior officer said.

“During interrogation, he has confessed involvement in two encounters with police at Bokakhand and Herhanj,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.