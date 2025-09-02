Maoist arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 2 (PTI) An active member of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Tuesday, police said.

The Maoist, identified as Ganesh Ganjhu, was arrested from Golitand area within Bariatu police station limits, they said.

"Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav received a tip-off that JJMP extremists gathered at Golitand area to extort some contractors. Based on the information, we raided the area and arrested Ganjhu," Balumath sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Binod Rawani said in a press conference.

Ganjhu was wanted in nine criminal cases in different police stations.