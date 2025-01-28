Maoist arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar, sent to jail

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 28 (PTI) An ‘area commander’ of a banned Maoist splinter group, who was carrying a Rs 2-lakh bounty on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Tuesday.

The self-styled area commander of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was apprehended from a forest area near Semariyatand village on Monday, they said.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said the Maoist was sent to jail on Tuesday.

“Based on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Semariyatand village. A loaded country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” he said.

The Maoist has several cases registered against him in Latehar, Balumath and Chhipadodhar police stations, the SP added. PTI CORR SAN RBT