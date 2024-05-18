Maoist arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, May 18 (PTI) A Maoist was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Kameshwar Yadav (34) was wanted in several cases, including the torching of over six vehicles near Kalapahad in Chhatarpur police station area, they said.

SP Reeshma Ramesan said Yadav was arrested from an area in Pandu police station limits.

He has his own armed squad under the name of Dhanraj, she said.

"Yadav was a close associate of Nitesh Yadav, who has a bounty of Rs 15 lakh," she added. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM