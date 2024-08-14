Maoist camp busted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) A gun battle between security forces and Maoists broke out in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Wednesday, resulting in the recovery of several explosive devices, police said.

The confrontation took place after police launched an operation based on intelligence about Naxal activity in the Manik Saru hills, near the Kandhamal-Kalahandi border.

Around 12:15 pm, security personnel encountered armed Naxals in tents hidden within the dense forest under Baliguda police station’s jurisdiction, leading to an exchange of fire, police said.

Following the operation, a thorough search of the area uncovered a Naxal camp, various daily-use items, and five large bags. One bag contained detonators and other IED components, while the remaining four bags are being opened with proper safety measures, police added.

Although 4-5 armed Naxals fled the scene, using the dense vegetation and low visibility from rain to their advantage, security forces have intensified their search operations in the area. PTI AAM AAM MNB