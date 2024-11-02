Maoist camp busted in Odisha, explosives recovered

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Police busted a Maoist camp in a forest in Odisha's Nuapada district and recovered explosive materials from there, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of CPI (Maoist) cadres, two special operation groups (SOG) launched a search and destroy operation in Patdhara and Sunabeda reserve forests on the night of October 30.

“On November 1, one SOG Assault team identified a suspected Maoist camp associated with the DGN divisional committee of the CPI (Maoist). The location was in a dense forest near Bhainsamundi (Bahadurpani) village,” a statement issued by the police said, adding that during the search operation, huge explosive materials were recovered.

The recovered materials include 500 detonators, five reels of safety fuse, five improvised IED switches, one gelatin stick (decomposed) and various Naxalite literatures, an officer said.

"This recovery suggests that the site served as a temporary hideout for CPI (Maoist) cadres, which was raided by security forces," he said.

In addition, another SOG team was deployed on November 1 evening to intensify the search operation, the police added. PTI AAM AAM BDC